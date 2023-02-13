KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted a Basic Chaplaincy Training Program at its training facility in Kingman.
The program was a two-day event which covered multiple topics within the realm of being a Chaplain, whether within correctional facilities or associated with Law Enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.