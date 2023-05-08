MCSO makes arrest in Fort Mohave stabbing

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports an arrest in a deadly stabbing in Fort Mohave. Deputies reportedly responded just before 1 am Saturday, May 6 to a call for service involving an altercation at a residence in the 1500 block of Camp Mohave Road.
“Deputies located a 23-year-old male subject that had sustained severe injuries fom being stabbed,” said MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. “The male subject, identified as Jose Vizcarra, 23, Bullhead City, was flown to Las Vegas where he later succumbed to his injuries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.