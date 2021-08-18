Still using old life vests when you’re on the water? It’s time to hit refresh — and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office can help.
The MCSO Division of Boating Safety, in partnership with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, is hosting a Life Jacket Exchange this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the London Bridge Beach Stage, located at 1340 McCulloch Boulevard N.
Exchange your worn, torn, or otherwise unserviceable life jacket for a new vest-style life jacket for free. Orange type 2 life jackets will not be accepted as part of this exchange program.
Life jackets are exchanged on a first come, first serve basis, so MCSO recommends participants arrive early.
— Today’s News-Herald
