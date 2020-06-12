Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Yucca location Monday after receiving reports of a man allegedly loading railroad ties into the back of his moving truck before driving from the scene.
Deputies allegedly found a truck matching witness descriptions on I-40, and conducted a traffic stop. The truck’s driver, identified as 39-year-old Meadview resident Robert J. Allison, was questioned at the scene when deputies found the railroad ties in his truck bed. Allison allegedly told deputies he had permission to take the ties, which were collectively valued at about $1,025.
Allison was arrested at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail on felony charges of theft and trespassing. A female passenger in his vehicle was released at the scene after she said she had been asleep during the alleged theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.