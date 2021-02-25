Any student 18 and under in the Lake Havasu Unified School District is eligible to receive a USDA sponsor Spring Break meal bag to take home over spring break.
The meal bag contains five breakfasts and five lunches. To sign up to receive a spring break meal bag go online to the district website to complete the survey.
Meal bags will be distributed on March 12. Elementary students can pick up their lunch in school and middle school and high schoolers can drive by their respective campus to pick up the meals.
