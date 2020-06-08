If you happen to drive past the Lake Havasu Senior Center on a weekday morning, you might see a line of vans getting loaded up with bags of food in the parking lot. They’re getting ready for deliveries all over town, bringing meals to those who aren’t able to get food for themselves.
Since 1954, the Meals on Wheels program has been operating in cities across America. In Lake Havasu City, a group of volunteers at the Lake Havasu Senior Center help provide food for about 200 of Havasu’s residents in need. The goal of the program is to “support our senior neighbors to extend their independence and health as they age,” the organization’s website reads.
Monday through Friday, the process of delivering meals starts in the kitchen. A small group of cooks prepares the daily meals, both hot and frozen, and seals them in containers. The meals are then loaded up into insulated bags and distributed to the teams of volunteers.
Each volunteer delivery team consists of two people — a driver and a “shotgun”. News-Herald rode along with Jack Lyle one morning to see how it’s done. The driver is responsible for navigating their assigned route for the day, where they make anywhere from 15-30 stops during this time of year.
The “shotgun” will bring the meals to each home, first making sure they have the correct meals ready to deliver. Then, they knock and make sure the individual is home before dropping off the food. Charlene Rupp, Meals on Wheels Board of Directors president and shotgun during the News-Herald ride along, said, “If we can’t see you or hear you, we won’t leave the food.”
In case they encounter an emergency or haven’t heard from someone, Rupp said the Senior Center has numbers of family members or friends they can reach out to check in on their status.
Back at the Senior Center, a drive-through service also has been implemented in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, the Senior Center dining room would be open for those who don’t need their meals delivered. Now, those who need food can drive up to the front, pay a small donation for a meal, and have it brought out to them by masked and gloves volunteers.
On Thursday morning, Lyle and Rupp were responsible for the “North A” sector of town, and delivered meals for 17 individuals. The city is split up in multiple sections to make sure meals are delivered quickly and efficiently.
Lyle has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels for at least 20 years, and remembers when his list of delivery stops was much larger with fewer volunteers.
“You begin to build a connection with the people you deliver to,” he said. Rupp described the losses they’ve all had to endure throughout the years, but added that it’s comforting to know that they weren’t alone.
“I’m a people person, so I prefer being shotgun,” Rupp said as she donned a fresh pair of gloves and gathered the next meal for a delivery stop. She’s been volunteering since 2008, after she moved to Havasu with her husband to retire.
“My mother-in-law used to do this in Detroit when the Meals on Wheels program first started many, many years ago, and you had to do these routes by hand,” she said. “They didn’t have computers.”
With GPS now, routes are much easier to map out by the area coordinator, which was a role Rupp’s mother-in-law eventually filled all those years ago.
“I also like to be busy,” she said. “I can be idle for a little while, but then it’s like, ‘Okay, enough fun. Let’s move on to something else.”
It didn’t take long in retirement for her to start itching for something to do, and the Senior Center had plenty of volunteer opportunities, like Meals on Wheels.
And they’re in need of help. For those interested in volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Rupp invites you to come to the Senior Center and fill out an application.
