Arizona voters are poised to overwhelmingly shine a light on campaign contributions, backing a ballot measure that would require disclosure of so-called “dark money” campaign spending by more than a three-to-one margin.
With early ballots tallied and some Election Day results trickling in, Proposition 211 was supported by 76% of voters and opposed by just 23%.
Dubbed “The Voter’s Right to Know Act,” the measure mandates the disclosure of contributors who give $5,000 or more to a campaign that spends more than $50,000 on media messages in support of a statewide or legislative office or ballot proposition. Local elections spending $25,000 would be required to reveal donors who give $2,500 or more in contributions.
The measure has garnered bipartisan support, with former Democratic Attorney General Terry Goddard chairing the organization that brought the initiative to the ballot and former Republican governor Fife Symington speaking in support. This is Goddard’s third attempt to outlaw dark money in Arizona, but only the first that actually qualified for the ballot.
Critics slammed the measure as a product of “cancel culture” and said it violates the freedom of speech of donors.
“The desired effect is to scare contributors out of donating to campaigns, while their own donors virtue signal by touting their donations to woke causes,” wrote Cathi Herrod, president of the Center for Arizona Policy, a conservative lobbying group.
While Center for Arizona Policy is a 501(c)(3) public charity that can’t engage in elections, its affiliated Center for Arizona Policy Action is a 501(c)(4) entity. That group, which regularly spends on Arizona elections, isn’t required by federal tax law to disclose its donors — but would have to do so for its election activity if Prop. 211 becomes law.
Architects of the proposition argue that it’s necessary in a time of misleading political ads.
“We believe that Arizona voters should have the right to know the source of funds spent to influence their votes,” Voter’s Right to Know co-chairs Goddard, David Tedesco, Bob Bertrand and Paul Johnson wrote in a joint statement encouraging voters to support the measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.