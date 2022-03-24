The Tecopa ferry to Havasu Landing was stranded near Lake Havasu’s north basin Thursday afternoon, with 81 passengers on board.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyler Cox, boating safety officers were on patrol in the Lake Havasu City area at about 12:15 p.m. when deputies saw plumes of white smoke rising from the ferry’s location. Other boaters and people on Havasu’s shoreline also alerted deputies to the possible emergency.
Deputies traveled to the ferry’s location and boarded the vessel, where they learned that the boat had suffered a mechanical failure. The ferry’s air conditioning systems remained active throughout the ordeal, and deputies distributed water to passengers. County law enforcement officials remained onboard the craft until it could be towed back to the Arizona shore.
According to Cox, the boat arrived on Lake Havasu City’s coast within about 45 minutes of deputies’ response to the ferry’s location.
The Tecopa ferry is operated by the Chemehuevi tribe to shuttle passengers between Lake Havasu City and the Havasu Landing Resort & Casino.
No injuries were reported due to the mechanical failure.
