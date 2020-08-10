The Lake Havasu City Council will be back inside the Council Chambers on Tuesday to consider a requested change to city code concerning medical marijuana business operations and receive an update on the positional analysis study and progress towards its implementation.
City Council will consider a request from Harvest Health & Recreation that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries in Lake Havasu City to extend hours of operation by two hours to 10 p.m. According to City Code, such businesses are allowed to operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. but Arizona State Statute allows for dispensaries to be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In the request, Harvest Health & Recreation CEO Steve White notes that there has been a large increase in the number of marijuana patients registered in Arizona over the last seven years.
“Extending Lake Havasu City’s hours will allow more access to dispensaries without increasing the need for additional dispensaries or requiring residents to leave the city,” White wrote in a letter to the city.
The City Council also will receive an update on the positional analysis study that will revamp how the city compensates its employees, and will raise each employees pay up to the market rate if the study determined that they were underpaid compared to their counterparts in comparable cities. City Manager Jess Knudson told the council during the budget process that it hopes to have the results of the study implemented citywide by August or September.
The council also will consider an application by Chad Adams to be named the student member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. If appointed, every position on the board would be full.
Another item up for public hearing will consider adopting a design standard and terms and conditions for wireless and small wireless facilities permitting in city right-of-way. Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the design standards would dictate where the facilities – small antennas about 3 to 4 feet tall – would go and what they would look like. The facilities would provide additional broadband infrastructure in town, Kozlowski said, though he noted the city has not received any applications.
City Council meetings are open to the public once again, and will be held in the Council Chambers at the Police Facility on 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. Comments for call to the public or public hearing items may be delivered in person or can be emailed to citycleark@lhcaz.gov up to one hour prior to the 6 p.m. start of the meeting.
Residents can still watch meetings live on channel 4 or online at lhcaz.gov/tv or on the meeting calendar on Lake Havasu City’s website.
