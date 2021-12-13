As Mohave County continues to deal with low vaccine rates and high transmission numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic, county supervisors took a closer look last week at other treatments and preventative measures available to the public.
Health officials briefed Mohave County Supervisors last week on what medical professionals have learned since the pandemic began.
Officials from Kingman Regional Medical Center analyzed the effectiveness of FDA emergency-use approved treatments, experimental drugs and drug therapies which have been proven ineffective - and in some cases harmful to patients - in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
According to KRMC Clinical Research Administrator Anthony Santorelli, FDA-approved medications, which include monoclonal infusions, have proven effective against coronavirus infection; while treatments such as oral antiviral pills are still under evaluation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Monoclonal therapies are the best treatments currently available for patients who suffer from the coronavirus, Santorelli said. Kingman Regional Medical Center is continuing to track and evaluate new therapies as they become available, and the hospital advises patients to ask their respective medical providers what treatments may be available.
Santorelli says that KRMC began research into treating the virus in April 2020, with evaluations of drugs including convalescent plasma, Fluvoxamine and Hydroxychloroquine. Two months later, outpatient trials began with monoclonal therapies including Bamlanvimab and Etsevimab. Monoclonal infusion treatment for the coronavirus were ultimately approved by the FDA this February, he said. f8.
“Kingman Regional Medical Center and medical providers throughout Mohave County are making decisions on what to offer based on the best available evidence,” Santorelli said. “Regardless of whether it refutes or supports the use of a certain medication.”
What works
Recipients of monoclonal therapy saw a drastically-reduced presence of the coronavirus in their bodies within seven days of receiving treatment, Santorelli said, and saw a reduction in returns to hospital facilities due to worsening symptoms. Regeneron monoclonal treatment has shown similar results, and has been chosen as Kingman Regional Medical Center’s primary form of outpatient treatment.
What might work
Experimental treatment Fluvoxamine, which is a serotonin re-uptake inhibitor, is often prescribed by doctors in treating anxiety and depression. The drug, Santorelli said, has shown promising results.
What doesn’t work
According to Santorelli, another experimental treatment - anti-parasitic medication Ivermectin - has proven wholly ineffective against the coronavirus. Patients who were treated with Ivermectin for the coronavirus were also more likely to be readmitted to the hospital due to worsening coronavirus symptoms. Treatment with Ivermectin, according to Santorelli, was shown to have a threefold increase in severe side effects.
Among treatments proven to be ineffective against the coronavirus, Hydroxychloroquine was listed by Santorelli as a key example. Hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat malaria, was touted last year by former President Donald Trump as a possible solution to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Santorelli, the drug has been proven repeatedly to be ineffective against the virus, with no reduction in the risk of death due to the coronavirus.
Best practices
“The best current available medical evidence suggests the monoclonal therapies are most efficacious in treating and managing outpatients with the coronavirus,” Santorelli said. “We’re continuing to track new developments and new data as they’re being released on a daily basis.”
Despite the apparent danger posed by treatment for the coronavirus with Ivermectin, the drug has been seen by some as a last hope for treating loved ones who have been infected with the coronavirus. This week, Pennsylvania resident Darla Smith successfully petitioned a Pennsylvania court to compel the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to administer the anti-parasitic drug to her husband, who was in a medically-induced coma due to the coronavirus.
“Ivermectin has been in the news a lot lately,” said Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius during medical officials’ presentation at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board. “There have been lawsuits. People have demanded that hospitals give it for very sick patients. If I go to KRMC, and I’m basically dying, and I want Ivermectin - or my family wants Ivermectin, you wouldn’t give it to them?”
According to Emergency Medicine Specialist Adam Dawson, it’s a conversation KRMC doctors have had for more than a year.
“I wouldn’t give it to my family member,” Dawson said. “There are arguments still in both directions for it. There was initial evidence that we were excited about regarding (Ivermectin), but much of that has been disproven. There’s still a lot of excitement about it, but I haven’t given it to a single person who’s come up, because I wouldn’t give it to my family member in the outpatient world.”
And according to Dawson, the lawsuit in Pennsylvania may not change the fact that in many hospitals throughout the country, Ivermectin has no place in coronavirus treatment at all.
The numbers
Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley also spoke at last week’s meeting, where she briefed the county’s governing board on infection rates and trends of infection countywide.
Mohave County saw a 22% increase in coronavirus cases in November over reported October cases. The number of deaths due to the coronavirus in November, however, was almost half of the 60 deaths reported in October. Burley says that, at least, is a trend she hopes will continue.
The Arizona Department of Health says 41 percent of Mohave County residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
