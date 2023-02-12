The Lake Havasu City Fire Department’s plan to expand its medical transport capabilities will be coming back to the City Council on Tuesday, along with several grant applications, equipment purchases, and a potential new member of the city’s Board of Adjustments.
At the planning session last week, the fire department discussed its plans to expand the department’s ambulance services by partnering with the areas current ambulance provider – River Medical – to reduce response times and provide redundancy for emergency medical services within Lake Havasu City limits.
The fire department already has a fully staffed ambulance on duty 24-7 at Station 1, but it is currently only used to back up River Medical – which is officially the sole provider for the entire area. Fire Chief Peter Pilafas told the council that the plan is to add another full time ambulance that would be on duty at all times. The ultimate goal is to create a public-private partnership with River Medical to increase the coverage and number of available ambulances within the city.
Pilafas said the first step in the process will be to apply for a “certificate of necessity” through the Arizona Department of Health Services. Although Havasu currently provides ambulance services as a backup option to River Medical, the department is not allowed to charge for ambulance rides without a certificate. River Medical currently holds the certificate of necessity for Havasu along with most of Mohave and La Paz counties.
City officials have said they have been working with River Medical on these plans for some time already, and said River Medical is supportive of the proposed public-private partnership.
On Tuesday, councilmembers will be asked to approve the fire department’s application to the Arizona Department of Health Services for a “certificate of necessity” which would allow it to charge for providing ambulance rides to the hospital.
The City Council will hear from its lobbyist Nick Simonetta of Pivotal Policy Group about what is happening down at the Arizona State Legislative Session so far this year, and what bills he is monitoring on behalf of the city.
Appointing member to Board of Adjustments
The council will consider appointing M. Todd Rounds as an alternate member of the Board of Adjustments. According to his application, Rounds has worked in public accounting for 30 years, and opened his own CPA firm in Lake Havasu City after moving to town recently. He served on the Parks and Recreation Board in Riverside, California from 2014 to 2022.
There are currently three alternate positions available on Havasu’s Board of Adjustments.
As part of the consent agenda, the City Council will consider approving the submission of two grants, and accepting another grant that has already been awarded.
The council will consider approving the submission of a grant application to the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for $47,500 that would be used to purchase a bomb suit and accessories for the Lake Havasu City Police Department. The staff report says the LHCPD’s bomb squad is one of just four bomb squads in all of Western Arizona, and responsible to respond for mutual aid from I-40 south to I-10 within Mohave and La Paz counties. The bomb squad is required to have two bomb suits, and this would allow one of the department’s suits to be updated to the most current model.
The council will also consider ratifying a grant application that has been submitted to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security requesting $1,044,000 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program for a new fire engine. According to the staff report, if successful Havasu would need to match 10% ($116,000) of the full $1,160,000 cost of the new fire engine.
The council will also consider accepting a grant for $315,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Transportation to replace the weather reporting equipment at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. The grant requires $35,000 in matching funds from Lake Havasu City for the project.
Service and equipment purchases
The council will consider a pair of separate purchases during public hearings on Tuesday.
The council will consider a professional services agreement with NCS Engineers that would pay the Phoenix-based company $149,320 to design the Booster Station 4 Pump Station Improvements Project for the city. The project includes new booster pumps, valves, pipes, pump controls and instruments. It also includes additions to the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system that serves as the “brains” of the system.
The council will also consider purchasing four ARI-Hetra Wheel Lifts from ARI Phoenix for a total of $67,088.66 to replace the city’s four current wheel lifts. The current lifts are more than 20 years old, and replacement parts for them are no longer produced. The staff report says the lifts are needed for fire trucks, dump trucks, patch trucks and more.
Liquor license for Fast Gas
The council will make a recommendation to approve or deny an application by Noah Reese Williams for a Series #10 beer and wine store liquor license for Fast Gas – located at 281 S. Lake Havasu Avenue. The council’s recommendation will be sent to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control, who will be responsible for awarding or denying the license.
