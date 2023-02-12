Photo: Heat causes propane tank leak (copy)
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department’s plan to expand its medical transport capabilities will be coming back to the City Council on Tuesday, along with several grant applications, equipment purchases, and a potential new member of the city’s Board of Adjustments.

At the planning session last week, the fire department discussed its plans to expand the department’s ambulance services by partnering with the areas current ambulance provider – River Medical – to reduce response times and provide redundancy for emergency medical services within Lake Havasu City limits.

