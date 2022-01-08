Rotary Park finds new life each winter, as dozens of Lake Havasu City residents and visitors crowd playgrounds and walking paths, bocce ball courts and picnic areas. The area also remains an attractive resting area for some of the city’s homeless, including 63-year-old Bert Sada.
Sada perched on a bench overlooking the empty green and dust of one of the facility’s ballfields on Thursday, With a hammock pitched against the field’s outlying fence, and his motorized bicycle resting nearby, Sada occupied his Thursday afternoon with a book.
Sada left his home of Panama City, Florida, last year. He’s retired, has no children and no family to speak of. And after he was recently diagnosed with a neuropathic disorder, Sada says there was nothing to tie him in place. He’s traveled thousands of miles across the U.S., arriving in Havasu less than two months ago.
And Sada is an avid baseball fan.
“My health is deteriorating,” Sada said. “I didn’t want to sit around and do nothing, and there’s nothing to stop me from doing whatever I want. Now I’m waiting for baseball spring training to begin in Phoenix.”
Underdog story
Originally from New York, Sada has been a major league baseball fan since he was 8 years old. And although Sada is now homeless, it’s a passion that’s remained with him throughout his travels.
There’s a poetry in baseball that has long captured the American imagination. It’s in the roar of the crowd, the scent of grass in the spring, the smell of fresh hot dogs and popcorn in the stands. It’s in the windup on the mound, the pitch, the deafening crack of the bat connecting.
And there are the plays everyone remembers – the ones that can only happen in the Bottom of the Ninth, with runners on base and only one out left. The plays where anything could happen.
On Thursday, Sada remembered the event that cemented his love of the game: The 1969 World Series.
Every baseball fan loves an underdog story. The New York Mets were founded eight years earlier, and had never won more than 73 games in a single season. But the Mets would go on to defy expectations that year, and face a veteran roster against the Baltimore Orioles for the Major League championship.
Widely regarded at the time as the best team in the Major League, the Orioles won the first game of the World Series with a score of 4-1. The Mets would appear to have been overmatched from the outset, but beat the odds with a narrow 2-1 victory over the Orioles on the following night. And the Mets didn’t stop there.
Two more victories followed before the fifth and final game of the series, on the Mets’ home field of Shea Stadium. Fans remained on the edge of their seats as the Orioles took an early lead, and a tense competition unfolded. The Mets ultimately recovered, and defeated Baltimore with a score of 5-3.
“I was 11 years old when I saw the Mets win over the Baltimore Orioles in the 1969 World Series,” Sada said. “There was nothing like watching Tom Seaver pitch. He was a perfectionist … I’ll never forget that season.”
The Rotary Park ballfields may not compare to Shea Stadium, but it was a fitting place for Sada to spend his time last week as he awaits the start of Spring Training in Phoenix. There, Sada hopes to watch as Cactus League teams including the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics prepare for the 2022 MLB baseball season.
“I’ve made long-term goals and short-term goals,” Sada said. “For now, I take it day by day. I’ve always had a reckless abandon in everything I do in life, and my injuries are catching up to me.”
Rounding the bases, but ‘home’ is a ways off
“This is my first time in Havasu,” Sada said on Thursday. “It was too cold to stay in Flagstaff or Kingman while I wait for spring.”
Sada says his travels haven’t been without challenge, however.
“I traveled through Williams on my way here,” he said. “There was a storm coming in, and it was snowing. I asked the cops if there was somewhere I could stay. They said they don’t allow that. I’ve stayed at churches. Sometimes they have places where I can plug in my bike and charge it … and most post offices have an indoor lobby. It’s my emergency shelter, if I need it – and while I was traveling across the country, I almost always knew that I had a place to stay.”
And although he says it’s an option if absolutely necessary, Sada says he tries to stay away from Rotary Park after nightfall.
“I’ve slept there once or twice, but the police don’t like it,” Sada said. “For the most part, I find other places.”
Sada says he intends to travel for the rest of his life, rounding his bases throughout the U.S. before finally crossing his home plate.
“I’ll never settle down again,” Sada said. “I’m going to continue my ways. The doctors say my neuropathy is going to progress until eventually, they might have to amputate my leg. When that time comes, they can cut it off and I’ll decide what to do later. I’m just going to go on until I can’t.”
