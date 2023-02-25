Jan Klatt

Jan Klatt creates resin-based freeform bowls in addition to flower preservations and other crafts she specializes in.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

While the world was riddled with closures and health mandates, 71-year-old Jan Klatt occupied her time by discovering her hidden talent as a resin artist. Having lived in Lake Havasu City for close to 20 years, Klatt previously divided her days by working in the printing industry.

An interesting fact that Klatt points out is her involvement with installing the hardware system that currently produces the Today’s News-Herald. Other notable ventures is the oversight she provided to the campuses for UCLA and USC. Following the rise of desktop publishing, Klatt worked alongside her former typesetting company to transition the colleges to the new format.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.