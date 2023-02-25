While the world was riddled with closures and health mandates, 71-year-old Jan Klatt occupied her time by discovering her hidden talent as a resin artist. Having lived in Lake Havasu City for close to 20 years, Klatt previously divided her days by working in the printing industry.
An interesting fact that Klatt points out is her involvement with installing the hardware system that currently produces the Today’s News-Herald. Other notable ventures is the oversight she provided to the campuses for UCLA and USC. Following the rise of desktop publishing, Klatt worked alongside her former typesetting company to transition the colleges to the new format.
Working past the standard retirement age, Klatt remained employed until she reached the age of 70. After retiring two years ago, she was fortunate enough to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary before her husband’s passing in April of last year.
Known for her freeform bowls, Klatt explains the process as pouring resin on large sheets of plastic. She then lets the resin run throughout the plastic, allowing some time for the substance to set and become thicker.
With this type of creation, Klatt says she uses mostly medium to thick resins since the mixtures are typically available in varying thicknesses.
“Once it gets to the point where I can touch the piece without it being sticky on me, then I will pick it up and put it on one of my stands and then I will form it,” Klatt further explained.
Making a note that “everything takes 24 hours,” Klatt prefers to begin a new piece of art earlier in the day rather than later. When creating one of her freeform bowls, this allows Klatt to continuously check on the status of the resin to ensure it does not become too solid.
Using the online platform of YouTube has exposed Klatt to various other artists, who she often draws her inspiration from. Examining other forms of art such as abstract, gives her a different outlook on how to form her own creations.
After her husband’s passing, Klatt collected small pieces of the floral arrangements that she received. Using a 3d process, she preserved the flowers that she gathered over time and has since added the method to her skill set. Other works of art that Klatt creates include coasters, trays, geodes, molds and keychains, amongst many more.
Whether creating a freeform bowl or one of her other pieces, making sure that balance is kept is a top priority for Klatt.
“I pick a color palette and I stay with that color palette and then I just try to create balance in the piece,” Klatt said. “It’s a little bit of just gut instinct… good design principle kind of thing.”
Through her membership with the Havasu Art Guild, Klatt became acquainted with local artists Lance and Brenda Gibbs. Like many other Havasu Art Trail participants, Brenda Gibbs led the way for Klatt to become an artist on the trail.
Engaging in last year’s inaugural event developed feelings of joy inside of Klatt, who displayed her work at the Gibbs’ home studio. Returning to their studio this weekend, Klatt expresses gratitude for the many visitors who will attend this year’s event.
“I’m hoping the weather doesn’t diminish it. I think there will be a lot of people on it,” Klatt said. ““I’m excited and pleased and happy to be a part of it.”
The 2nd Annual Havasu Art Trail is open today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail maps are available for free at the following locations: Havasu Art Center, Visionary LHC, Our Place Boutique and The Q Gallery. To learn more about the Havasu Art Trail, visit www.havasuarttrail.com.
To view artwork by Jan Klatt, visit her website at desertrez.com.
