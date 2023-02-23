For the second year in a row, Lake Havasu City artist Debbie Dempsey will share her passion of creating visual art with attendees to the Havasu Art Trail. As one of the co-owners of the Havasu Art Center, Dempsey holds high expectations that her downtown location will generate a high attendance record.
Opening back in 2018, the center was formed by a group of local artists who incorporated an in-store gallery and cooperative theme to their site. Items on display include paintings, jewelry, photographs and many other artistic creations. Of those creations are the handcrafted fabric coil baskets that Dempsey has specialized in for the past 15 years.
Coming from a long line of women creators, Dempsey speaks about her family’s creative streak that was passed down to her. Her mother worked as a seamstress while her sister became a master quilter. Dempsey says the exposure drew her to create her own clothing from a young age, which resulted in her admiration of fabric.
During an introduction to the craft by a close friend, Dempsey began creating baskets while working as a director for a telephone company. Her job at the time required her to oversee states “west of the Mississippi,” she explains. At times, Dempsey was allowed to work from home, which gave her the opportunity to further hone away at her flourishing craft.
Drawing inspiration from common objects and what she sees in magazines enables Dempsey to put her own spin on her baskets. A unique fact is that some of her baskets are microwave-safe. Dempsey enjoys informing visitors to the art center about the functionality of her creations when they notice them.
“We have a lot of things out here that are just for show. Mine is functional art,” Dempsey said.
Originally, the baskets she designed were only given out as gifts. When Dempsey approached her retirement, she dedicated more time to creating new pieces. After her husband wondered what she would do with the remainder of her supply, Dempsey joined her first craft show at Calvary Baptist Church.
During the show, one of the former presidents of the Havasu Art Guild suggested that Dempsey should become a member. Taking heed of their advice, Dempsey joined the nonprofit organization the month after, later serving as president herself for two years.
Through the guild, Dempsey formed a friendship with Lance and Brenda Gibbs, the latter of whom is one of the Art Trail’s board members. With this weekend’s mobile tour, Dempsey expects more traction due to a growing interest from the general public.
“I think that Brenda and Terry and Marcie, I don’t think they’ve realized what they’ve taken on because it just keeps getting bigger and it’s exciting,” Dempsey said. “We have a lot of talented people in town.”
The 2nd Annual Havasu Art Trail will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail maps are available for free at the following locations: Havasu Art Center, Visionary LHC, Our Place Boutique and The Q Gallery. To learn more about this year’s Havasu Art Trail, visit www.havasuarttrail.com.
