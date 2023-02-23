Debbie Dempsey

Artist Debbie Dempsey will welcome visitors to the Havasu Art Center during this weekend’s Havasu Art Trail.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

For the second year in a row, Lake Havasu City artist Debbie Dempsey will share her passion of creating visual art with attendees to the Havasu Art Trail. As one of the co-owners of the Havasu Art Center, Dempsey holds high expectations that her downtown location will generate a high attendance record.

Opening back in 2018, the center was formed by a group of local artists who incorporated an in-store gallery and cooperative theme to their site. Items on display include paintings, jewelry, photographs and many other artistic creations. Of those creations are the handcrafted fabric coil baskets that Dempsey has specialized in for the past 15 years.

