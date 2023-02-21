Marcie Heacox

Artist Marcie Heacox serves on the board of directors for the Havasu Art Trail. Heacox will be one of 65 artists during this weekend’s two-day event.

 Courtesy of Marcie Heacox

As one of the three board members for the Havasu Art Trail, Marcie Heacox, 35, shares her artistic talent that ranges from drawings to photography. Starting her journey as a young child, Heacox remembers making drawings ever since she could grasp a crayon.

Expanding upon her drawings as a teenager, Heacox shot images for her high school’s yearbook. Later, she spent more than 10 years working as a photojournalist in the field of horse racing. A woman of many talents, Heacox also creates images with her black-and-white, infrared-converted camera since making her purchase last year. In 2014 and 2016, respectively, Heacox taught herself metal embossing and received watercolor lessons, both of which she still continues with today.

