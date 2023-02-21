As one of the three board members for the Havasu Art Trail, Marcie Heacox, 35, shares her artistic talent that ranges from drawings to photography. Starting her journey as a young child, Heacox remembers making drawings ever since she could grasp a crayon.
Expanding upon her drawings as a teenager, Heacox shot images for her high school’s yearbook. Later, she spent more than 10 years working as a photojournalist in the field of horse racing. A woman of many talents, Heacox also creates images with her black-and-white, infrared-converted camera since making her purchase last year. In 2014 and 2016, respectively, Heacox taught herself metal embossing and received watercolor lessons, both of which she still continues with today.
Having the eye of a photographer gives Heacox the ability to see artistic potential in the “most mundane object to the grandest landscape,” she says. The happiness that Heacox experiences after completing a piece of art leads her to create more artwork that she finds pleasing.
“When I finish a piece, and it turns out good, I’m proud I created something,” Heacox explained. “It reminds me I can be good at something in life, though it may often seem otherwise.”
Finding her footing as a board member happened when Heacox was approached by Brenda Gibbs and Terry McCray. The other two Lake Havasu City artists were searching for a person who was familiar with digital work. They also wanted to involve a younger community member in the makings of the art trail.
Since accepting the position, Heacox has worked to make Havasu’s art scene more visible to other residents. The skills she has gained over the years helps her with her mission for the nonprofit organization.
Between her leadership position and working full-time at a dental lab, Heacox sometimes finds it challenging to make time for creating new artwork. A personal goal set for herself as an artist is transforming her “inspiration to action.”
“My biggest challenge as an artist has always been finding the time and energy to make art,” Heacox shared. “Especially tedious, photorealistic drawings. It’s something I really regret, and hope to change.”
Despite the setbacks she faces, Heacox continues to create drawings in the many mediums she is skilled in. One distinct style she has is her ability to make portraits of pets who have passed away. Heacox says she recreates the animals as closely as possible to help owners with remembering their pets.
With this weekend’s art trail, more attendees are expected to pay visits to the artists located around the city. Due in part to the awareness raised by Heacox and other trail supporters, she anticipates more connections being made between artists and the public.
“Personally, I had my best art sales day ever during last year’s event,” Heacox said. “So, it will be tough to live up to that.”
The 2nd Annual Havasu Art Trail will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail maps are available for free at the following locations: Havasu Art Center, Visionary LHC, Our Place Boutique and The Q Gallery. To learn more about this year’s Havasu Art Trail, visit www.havasuarttrail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.