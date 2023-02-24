Experiencing her first Havasu Art Trail this weekend is 71-year-old Jude Galbraith, a part-time resident of Lake Havasu City. Traveling to and fro during the winter seasons between her homes in Havasu and Washington allows Galbraith to absorb the country’s contrasting scenery.
Practicing the art of pastel painting for 20 years, Galbraith declares herself as a plein air painter who uses the natural outdoors for her landscape paintings. After traveling to Italy with a close friend, Galbraith says she was originally unfamiliar with using pastels.
Through teachings from her friend, Galbraith learned how to draw with the medium and has gone on to create thousands of paintings. Since then, she has also “dabbled” in oil painting, but considers pastel as her primary medium.
Using nature’s beauty as her backdrop, Galbraith leans into the outdoors when she is creating a new work of art. Her landscapes mimic her real life subjects that consists of mountains, riverways, terrain and other details pertinent to the great outdoors.
By studying those who observe her art, Galbraith witnesses the instant reactions that are oftentimes universal amongst viewers.
“I’ve seen people cry in front of my paintings or their shoulders will drop,” Galbraith explained. “There’s nothing more of a reward than that. Nothing, because it’s pretty special.”
Regarding herself as a former “electronics guru,” Galbraith’s past occupation as an electrical technician was an interesting, but pleasurable job. With her current pursuit, Galbraith continues to work with her hands producing true to life creations.
The exposure her paintings have received span to various galleries within Mexico. After traveling to San Miguel de Allende with a friend, the two women spent two weeks dedicating their time to their crafts. Now, Galbraith shows pride in the four art galleries her work is displayed in throughout the Mexican city.
As Galbraith came to know other local artists in Havasu, she befriended Lance Gibbs and his wife, Brenda Gibbs. Upon receiving the suggestion from Brenda Gibbs to join the Art Trail, Galbraith decided to give it a try.
With this weekend being her first trail experience, Galbraith intends on remaining positive whether she sells artwork or not.
“We’ll have fun no matter what and people will get to know that we don’t have to have sales to be happy,” Galbraith said. “We’re just happy we get to share it with people.”
One piece of advice that Galbraith shares with aspiring artists is to obtain a business degree first. From firsthand experience, she recognizes how disappointing an artist can feel when their art remains unpurchased. By securing a degree, artists will know how to sell their art in addition to creating it, Galbraith adds.
Being an established artist, Galbraith hopes that others who are interested in the craft can learn to grow their art and “just go with the flow.”
“Every artist has their own style and you need to develop your own,” Galbraith said. “Find somebody that you really like and follow them.”
The 2nd Annual Havasu Art Trail is open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail maps are available for free at the following locations: Havasu Art Center, Visionary LHC, Our Place Boutique and The Q Gallery. To learn more about this year’s Havasu Art Trail, visit www.havasuarttrail.com.
