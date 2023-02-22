Kelly Hoffman

Artist Kelly Hoffman creates sculptures from polymer clay that depicts faces and colorful patterns.

 Courtesy of Kelly Hoffman

Having moved to Lake Havasu City only a year ago, artist Kelly Hoffman, 60, has already delved deep into the local art scene. Becoming a member of the Havasu Art Guild further increased Hoffman’s exposure to the services readily available to her.

Immersing herself in the polymer clay community more than two decades ago has given Hoffman the opportunity to express herself freely since that time. In addition to creating her clay sculptures, Hoffman also designs her own collages. Adding another medium to the mix is her background in producing abstract paintings with acrylic paints.

