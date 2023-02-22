Having moved to Lake Havasu City only a year ago, artist Kelly Hoffman, 60, has already delved deep into the local art scene. Becoming a member of the Havasu Art Guild further increased Hoffman’s exposure to the services readily available to her.
Immersing herself in the polymer clay community more than two decades ago has given Hoffman the opportunity to express herself freely since that time. In addition to creating her clay sculptures, Hoffman also designs her own collages. Adding another medium to the mix is her background in producing abstract paintings with acrylic paints.
When viewing one of Hoffman’s sculptures, many details come to life including her use of various materials. Selecting items from her ever-growing collection of wood, metal and glass pieces sparks inspiration once she begins her assembly.
“I have a passion for collecting and repurposing odds and ends, like clock mechanisms,” Hoffman added.
Being a first time artist in this year’s art trail came about after her relocation to the city. Before joining the guild, Hoffman paid visits to the previous trail events. Now, this weekend will offer Hoffman her first taste of being a participating artist.
Cherishing her own artistic talent adds to Hoffman’s appreciation for creating the works of art she has produced. Even with her well-established background, which includes a Master of Arts in Sculpture, Hoffman falls victim to comparing herself to other artists. An area of her artistry she aims to acknowledge is how much her workmanship has developed over time.
“My ongoing challenge is to focus on my own growth as an artist,” Hoffman said.
Owning her mistakes, Hoffman encourages others to embrace the flaws they make when creating their own pieces of art. She also lends the advice of art being an activity that is welcoming to all, no matter a person’s age.
Considering her role in the upcoming Art Trail, Hoffman hopes her artwork will evoke feelings of “harmony, wonder, interest, and curiosity” in attendees.
“I look forward to meeting people and sharing my passion for creating art,” Hoffman said. “The more you create, the better you get!”
The 2nd Annual Havasu Art Trail will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail maps are available for free at the following locations: Havasu Art Center, Visionary LHC, Our Place Boutique and The Q Gallery. To learn more about this year’s Havasu Art Trail, visit www.havasuarttrail.com.
