Gary Moore has hot air in his blood. The Balloon Meister will return this weekend, coordinating dozens of balloons registered for the 10th annual Lake Havasu Balloon Festival.
Gary Moore is an old hand at coordinating events like this, and has taken the role of Balloon Meister in seven of the nine outings.
Moore is an experienced balloon pilot, and his role will be to observe the event’s balloons from the ground, as he and other staffers monitor winds and weather pat terns throughout the Havasu region. His goal is to keep the pilots safe, even if it means grounding them due to inclement weather.
“We’re 100-percent weather-dependent,” Moore said. “The forecast isn’t looking great for this weekend, but it didn’t last year, either. We had some bad weather last year, but by the end of the weekend we saw a lot of balloons take off. We’re hoping for the same thing this year.”
Moore and other balloon meisters have maintained pilot safety since the Balloon Festival began, and according to Moore, each takeoff has been a success. “Our fingers are crossed, but safety is our number-one concern. A lot of efforts go into these events, and a lot of we still have a lot of faithful pilots who keep coming back.”
