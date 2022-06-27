The Havasu Heat (25-2) are back in Lake Havasu City this year after almost a decade of playing in Kansas. The summer league team has nearly 40 players on its roster, with some players traveling across the country to play for the team and others just traveling down State Route 95.
While they all come from different backgrounds this group of 18 to mid-20s year olds all share one thing in common, a love of baseball and the desire to get to the next level. Below are short profiles on seven of the Heat’s players this season
Luca Dincola-Outfield
Luca Dincola is an outfielder for the Havasu Heat who was born and raised up north in Lakewood, Colorado.
Like a lot of his teammates, Dincola says he was introduced to the game of baseball at a young age—four years old.
“My first team was called the Mudcats,” Dincola said. “I’ll never forget that one—that is where it all started.”
Dincola says there are a lot of memories that standout from his youth playing baseball but his favorite memory was when he was twelve and his team went to Cooperstown (home of the baseball hall of fame) and got the chance to play on the indoor fields at Dreams Park.
“We weren’t even the most successful out there but just being around that next level—that atmosphere of baseball, that something that will stick with me for a long time,” Dincola said.
Growing up, Dincola says he was a multi-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and wrestling in addition to baseball. It was in high school, Dincola says, that he started to focus more on baseball, eventually playing in club teams.
After graduating, Dincola attended and played baseball for Porterville College, a two year school in California. It was at Porterville that Dincola says he met and became friends with Kayden Twyman, the son of Havasu Heat coach Rick Twyman, which eventually led to Dincola signing with the Heat.
This is Dincola’s first time in Lake Havasu City and while they are not as green as the ones in Colorado, Dincola’s says the mountains here remind him of home.
“The view down to the lake is one of my favorites until I was able to go to The Island and see the view up of the entire town,” Dincola said.
Jayden Orozco-Infield
Jayden Orozco is originally from Chandler and has been playing baseball for the past 16 years.
Growing up, Orozco had an interest in playing other sports like golf and wrestling but when he got to high school, Orozco said his dad laid down some hard truths for the wannabe professional athlete.
“Honestly my dad kept it real with me and told me ‘you don’t have a lot of height, so if you’re going to play a sport go with baseball,’” Orozco said. “Baseball was my best sport also, though.”
After playing at Mesquite High School (ranked 14 in the nation during Orozco’s senior year), Orozco said he went on to play baseball at Western Nebraska Community College where he got the chance to fulfill his dream of playing on a championship team his first year with the team.
“They hadn’t won a championship since 2006 so about 14 years,” Orozco said. “So I got to be involved with a championship team which was a huge goal of mine.”
After two seasons with Western Nebraska, Orozco says he has been picked up by Modesto Junior College which is where he will be playing this season.
“It’s the number two conference in the nation which is a really big deal to me and my family because there are a lot more opportunities for me to get picked up,” Orozco said. “I’m hoping to go to division I but after that I’m hoping to play overseas or in the major leagues.”
If he were to go abroad for the game, Orozco says he would go to Mexico.
“I have always followed this team called the Tijuana Toros,” Orozco said. “They have a really big baseball crowd and stadium there.”
This is Orozco second season with the Havasu Heat, having previously played with them in Wellington, Kansas.
“I have lived in four different states now for baseball and I would say that Havasu has been the best,” Orozco said.
Jordan Rollins-Outfielder
Jordan Rollins was born in the Bronx but grew up in Miami where he played baseball year round.
“I remember playing a lot,” Rollins said. “Living in Miami the weather made it so we could play all year around and I played every season, non-stop.”
Rollins says he started playing when he was just three or four years old. Rollins’s father is from the Dominican Republic and shared his love of baseball with his son, Rollins said.
Knowing from a young age that he wanted to go professional, Rollins said he started getting serious about his past high school sports career his junior and senior years. After graduating, Rollins went to play at Western Nebraska Community with fellow Heat member Jayden Orozco.
Rollins says it was Orozco who told him about the Heat and put him in contact with Rick Twyman. Since arriving in Havasu, Rollins says he is a fan of the sights but less a fan of the weather.
“The lake is beautiful but it is just very hot here I would say,” Rollins said.
Kayden Twyman-Infield
Kayden Twyman may be younger than some of his teammates on the Heat this season but he is without a doubt the player with the most experience playing for the organization.
The son of Heat owner and coach Rick Twyman, Kayden Twyman says he cannot remember a time when baseball was not a part of his life.
“Since I could pretty much hold a bat, that’s when baseball entered my life,” Twyman said.
Twyman currently plays baseball for Potterville College but before his tenure there, Twyman played for Lake Havasu High School and the Havasu Heat. One of his favorite baseball memories, Twyman says, is his first game playing for the Heat at 14 years old.
“I was a young kid facing 22 and 23 years old so I was nervous as heck but my second AB I hit a double of the wall and I think that will stick with me for a while,” Twyman said.
Other than always having someone to throw the baseball with, Twyman says one of the best parts of growing up around the Heat organization was seeing and meeting all the talented players that came to play.
“We get in some many different guys from different states and different countries,” Twyman said. “Baseball is different in every single state as much as people want to say it is the same game—people play it differently.”
Sparky Bray-Outfielder
Sparky Bray grew up in Northern California, in the Antioch area, 40 minutes outside of the Bay Area.
Baseball was in the family, Bray says, with his uncle playing the game until an injury in high school cut his career short.
“My grandpa was always (my uncle’s) coach so when I got old enough my grandpa was coaching me also,” Bray said.
Bray says he played three years of varsity baseball in high school and then went on to play at junior college until he had to stop for personal reasons. But Bray couldn’t stay away from the diamond for long and in 2019 he headed to Kansas to play to play for the Heat
It was during that first season with the Heat that the usual shy Bray says he remembers being pushed out of his comfort zone.
“Coming out here and hanging out with Rick was a big life change,” Bray explained. “We did a lot of social events and promotional nights. I got to be one on one with kids at the field, got to talk with them and have an impact on younger baseball players.”
Now talking with younger baseball players has become his favorite part of what he does, Bray says, and extra motivation to try and go all the way with his baseball career.
“I want to be successful and I want to say that I did it,” Bray said. “But I remember the feeling when I was a kid and I got to meet my first professional baseball player—I want to have that impact too.”
Matt and Mike Bathauer-Infield
Like Kayden Twyman, Matt and Mike Bathauer are twin Havasu Heat players who didn’t have to travel too far to play for the team.
The Bathauer’s grew up in Kingman with a father who was a huge sports fan that started his sons on the same path earlyon in their life.
“I was swinging a plastic bat from about age one,” Mike Bathauer joked.
The Bathauers say they moved through the different levels of the game growing up starting with tee ball then little league and eventually travel ball, working on their fundamentals every step of the way. The Bathauer’s played high school baseball for Lee Williams High School and currently play college ball at Adams State University in Colorado.
The path wasn’t without its challenges, however. When they were 12 the Bathauer’s father, who had nurtured their love of baseball, passed away. While the journey forward without him has been difficult, the Bathaue’s say their dad’s memory keeps them going.
“I keep going because that is what he wanted,” Matt Bathauer said. “He wanted to see me go somewhere with the game.”
The twins also give a lot of credit to their mom for stepping up after their dad’s passing.
“It really was up to my mom at that point to be the single parent and push us to do all this,” Mike Bathauer said.
The Bathauers say they first heard from Rick Twyman about playing for the Heat this past winter. While being able to stick close to home was an appealing part of playing for the organization, the Bathauers say what they really like about the Heat is the team culture.
“Their good ball players, which is what I love,” Matt Bathauer said. “They love the grind and getting out there…They are out here actually trying to work on stuff and get things done.”
That get it done attitude extends to the coaching staff also, something that isn’t always the case the Bathauers say.
“They are up until 2 a.m. washing our uniforms,” Matt Bathauer said. “It’s nice to have a squad and coaching staff that really want to push you to be better and make you better.”
