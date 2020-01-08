If you haven’t been approached yet to buy a box of Girl Scout cookies, you will be soon. The 2020 season is underway.
You’ll see a couple of changes this year. First, the packaging has been updated to feature current Scouts taking part in a range of activities, “from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities,” Girl Scouts of the USA wrote in a press release kicking off the selling season.
The second is a new cookie. Savannah Smiles, the lemon cookie coated with confectioner’s sugar, is being retired for 2020. But never fear, lemon lovers; you can still get a tart treat.
The new cookie is called Lemon-Ups and comes with more than just a tangy lemon flavor. Each cookie is baked with one of eight uplifting messages inspired by Girl Scouts.
The messages include “I am a leader,” “I am a go-getter,” “I am gutsy,” “I am strong” and others.
Lemon-Ups are available in Atlanta, at least on the order forms from Gwinnett and DeKalb Scouts I might or might not have purchased from.
In the markets that won’t get Lemon-Ups, there will be Lemonades, shortbread cookies with lemon-flavored icing.
“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies,” GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in the press release, “but the program is about so much more than cookies.
“When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”
