When Rebecca Stone accepted the post as the new superintendent of the Lake Havasu Unified School District, she said was already quite familiar with the community. Her mother, Chris Swanson, moved to Lake Havasu City in 2012. Rebecca became tuned in to the town through her mom over the course of the past eight years.
Rebecca and her husband, Jay, came to Havasu about three months ago so she could shadow retiring Superintendent Diana Asseier.
It has been a bumpy introduction to the district because of the obstacles and abrupt interruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nothing about school operations has been business as usual.
The past few weeks, she has been helping shape policies and procedures for reopening district schools on Aug. 3. In a news story about reopening plans earlier this week, Rebecca said that the district’s number one goal was to have a safe reopening for staff and students.
In Manassas, Virginia, Rebecca was executive director of student services for Manassas City Public Schools since 2016. Previously, she was the director of special education for that school district 2012-2016.
The district, which is 30 miles from Washington, D.C., has 7,785 students.
Stone has also been a principal at three Virginia elementary schools. Previous to that, she was a special education teacher, 1990-2000.
With a doctorate in education of leadership, she also has a master’s in school administration (both from Virginia Commonwealth University), and a bachelor’s in special education from Mansfield University in Pennsylvania.
