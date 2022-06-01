KINGMAN – A public meeting about local water shortages made it clear that there isn’t just one solution to water shortages, but a blend of options to address the dire water situation in Arizona.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 called a public meeting to discuss challenges stemming from population growth and water shortages, particularly at Lake Mead. At the Wednesday, May 25 meeting, presenters said reusing water, conservation and desalinization may all be options to address water shortages.
“Since statehood, Arizona has been navigating the challenges of population growth,” Bishop said. “And with the continued water shortages on the Colorado River, it’s time to find a better approach to ensure Arizona’s continued water future.”
The meeting was narrowed to the western portion of Mohave County, including Lake Mead, the Colorado River, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu. Presenters from the federal Bureau of Reclamation also said that water was not going to reappear and that it may take a crisis to find solutions.
Bishop said that water agreements from 100 years ago are still in effect, but do not account for Arizona’s current population that continues to grow. The agreements also didn’t account for climate change and decades of drought.
Local residents, particularly those from the Meadview area near Lake Mead, raised concerns about water levels and the future of recreation at the lake.
South Cove Launch Ramp
National Park Services Acting Deputy Superintendent of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Justin Pattison said the only current launch ramp open is the two-lane Hemenway Harbor Launch Ramp. Prior to the drought, the park had around 50 launching lanes.
South Cove Concrete Ramp was closed indefinitely in June 2021. However, primitive launching is available at South Cove Point.
“Overall, launching is a challenge,” Pattison said.
Since 2010, the park has spent $50 million to address low water and boater access at Lake Mead. Pattison said 80% of visitors are non-boater users and 20% are recreational boaters. The park has conducted two environmental assessments pertaining to low water; one in 2005 and one in 2018.
Due to low water levels, launching areas and slopes with fine-grained soils are also making it difficult to launch a boat without getting stuck, particularly at South Cove.
“The shorelines being exposed at such a rapid rate that it’s simply just not safe for boaters or for the park service to put equipment in any of these areas currently,” Pattison said.
Due to rapidly declining water levels, a launch ramp at South Cove will not be constructed down to 1,050 feet as planned based on the 2005 Environmental Assessment report. Attendees also asked if they can gear towards building a launch pad at Lake Mead for when it reaches a “dead pool” or at 950 feet. Pattison said NPS would have to closely consider a proposal to decide if a ramp would be doable since the water level rate is dropping so quickly.
However, there are currently no concrete plans in place to improve the South Cove launch ramp since water levels are expected to continue dropping at fast rates. Pattison said the park is looking for current sustainable recreation at South Cove and Temple Bar, and to conduct civic engagement throughout the summer to determine next steps.
The Colorado Basin and changing climate
Deputy Chief of the Bureau of Reclamation Mike Bernardo said the Colorado Basin has historically seen a 16 million acre-feet average flow since the early 1900s. The upper basin sees a 14.8 maf average and a 1.3 maf in the lower basin.
Around 90% of water in the lower basin comes from snow melt in the Rocky Mountains of the upper basin. Due to the decrease in that snowpack, the flow of the river has declined over the years.
“The flow of the river has been declining year-over-year which has caused that imbalance we’ve been seeing,” Bernardo said.
Due to water shortages, lower basin annual water deliveries have decreased this year for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico. California’s deliveries remain the same, but Bernardo said the state is making its own conservation efforts after attendees raised concerns about California’s rates remaining the same.
During a “normal” year, California receives 4.4 maf, Arizona 2.8 maf, Nevada 0.3 maf and Mexico 1.5 maf. Mexico is included in the lower Basinbmix because prior to water shortages, the natural flow of the Colorado River ran through Mexico. In 1944, the U.S. Mexican Water Treaty solidified their water rights from the river.
Operations of the Colorado River Basin are governed by the “Law of the River,” which is comprised of various agreements built off the Colorado River Compact of 1922, which delineated the upper and lower basins.
While the Colorado River used to have patterns of floods and drier years, the last 23 years have been a consistent drought. Inflows are “highly variable” each year and the lack of inflow in the last two decades has caused the current situation.
When the drought began, Lake Mead and Lake Powell were at 95% capacity. Unfortunately, Bernardo said time is catching up to the lakes, which are at 26% of their capacity in 2022.
When 2000 hit, Bernardo said Lake Powell and Lake Mead storage saw a drastic downfall and experienced the five driest consecutive years on record and lost about 50% of their capacity. In 2007 guidelines were set in place to help coordinate balance in Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
The guidelines formed the Intentionally Created Surplus provision, which allowed for water preservation through a variety of water conservation measures so water could be stored in Lake Mead. From 2007 to 2021, Bernardo said 70 feet has been preserved in Lake Mead.
“Although the systems and times right now are unprecedented, they could be a lot worse should we not have started in 2007 with these different programs,” Bernardo said.
The Bureau of Reclamation is currently holding back water in Lake Powell to maintain and produce hydropower at Glen Canyon Dam for 5 million households in seven states. Bernardo said Lake Powell holds less than a fourth of its capable capacity.
To compensate for lower levels at Lake Powell, reservoirs from Colorado and New Mexico have released water to Lake Powell. The water ensures there is water to flow through the turbines at Glen Canyon Dam to make power.
While water is flowing through a variety of channels to Lake Powell, it is causing less water to flow downstream to Lake Mead, hence the noticeable “bathtub ring” along the shoreline.
“And nowhere in this crisis is it more evident than the shrinking level of Lake Mead,” Bishop said.
The balancing act has allowed for operations to continue as normal, but local residents are beginning to feel the heat of lower water level during their recreational activities, which is worrisome among locals and lake visitors.
A balancing act
Bureau of Reclamation River Operations Manager Noe Santos shared that the Colorado River Drought Contingency Plans, which took effect in 2019, has the goal of reducing the risk of reaching critically low levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead. The plan includes additional water saving contributions in lower basin states, allowing for additional flexibility for water storage and recovery, and triggers Mexico’s Water Scarcity Contingency Plan.
Santos highlights that with the Colorado River Basin experiencing the worst drought on record, the Bureau of Reclamation is continuing to work with partners and agreements to lower the risk of Lake Powell and Lake Mead falling to “critical levels.”
Santos also said they are closely monitoring water levels and releases from Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu to ensure water is being used appropriately. They are also monitoring downstream demands, providing hydropower and observing seasonal release patterns.
Bernardo also addressed pumping water from other areas of the country, or water augmentation. He said the efforts to pump water from the Mississippi River or Missouri River have been studied, but are extremely complex, difficult and political projects. However, Bernardo said water augmentation is something they have considered.
Regardless of the proposed solution brought by community members or proposed by experts, there is no easy fix to the water crisis Arizona is currently facing. Time is also not on our side when it comes fast-falling water levels.
“It’s just extremely complex,” Bernardo said.
