The Interstate 40 bridge that connects Arizona to California may get a replacement. The bridge over the Colorado River near Topock is the subject of a public meeting on Wednesday to seek public input about a possible replacement.
The current bridge is deteriorating, according to CalTrans, the lead agency on the project. A replacement bridge would strengthen the girders to increase the bridge’s load rating to accommodate all vehicle traffic, as well as standardize driving lanes, shoulder widths and the median.
Several plans are being considered. One would replace the bridge on its current route, with construction planned over two stages. Alternative plans would shift the bridge to the north and south, respectively, allowing for construction of the new bridge to take place without impacting traffic on the current bridge.
The virtual meeting is a webinar scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. It is accessible at tinyurl.com/i40Webinar.
