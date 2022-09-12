State officials are now scheduled to discuss Kingman’s endangered water supply this month, after years of appeals by Mohave County to Arizona water authorities.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources is now expected to hold a public meeting Sept. 20, at the Mohave County Administrative Complex in Kingman.
The meeting will be open for residents both in person, as well as through online video.
Water resources are expected to present information and receive public comments on whether the department should initiate procedures to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area — a legal distinction that would protect the basin from future agricultural interests.
And according to Mohave County officials, those protections will be sorely needed. According to a 2017 study by the city of Kingman, Mohave County and the U.S. Geological Survey, the Hualapai Groundwater Sub-Basin, which is Kingman’s primary water supply, could be depleted within the next century as result of agricultural use in the Kingman area.
“It feels pretty good to see progress,” said Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter on Friday. “I’m confident that in 2022, the U.S. Geological Survey data and public comment will be enough to convince (Arizona Water Resources officials) to establish the basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion area.”
The Arizona Department of Water Resources has been aware of the threat to Kingman’s water supply since 2017, but state statute has until now prevented Arizona authorities from applying protections to the Hualapai Groundwater Sub-basin based on predicted future measurements, rather than existing water levels within the basin.
“In 2017, Mohave County and the city of Kingman hired the U.S. Geological Survey to create a water flow model,” Lingenfelter said. “It was a smart decision, because that data makes the case for an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area.”
Mohave County supervisors issued a letter earlier this year to Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke, renewing the appeal for protection of the basin as an irrigation non-expansion area, in light of recent new restrictions on Colorado River water throughout the state.
“We’re just going to keep trying, and eventually we’ll be successful,” Supervisor Jean Bishop said on Friday. “It’s a positive step forward. The director is willing to hold this public hearing, and head from the people affected by the drought.”
And according to Bishop, applying possible Irrigation Non-Expansion protections would only be the start.
“It’s all interconnected,” Bishop said. “There are problems that need to be solved, and there are agreements with other agencies that have been in place for decades that will have to be reworked.”
Bishop says that despite a difficult road ahead, something must be done soon.
“We have injection ponds and things to recharge the basin, but those are only a few straws putting water in, and there are many more straws taking the water out. (Buschatzke) will look at the studies, the water decline in the basin, listen to public comments, and then decide whether to grant (Irrigation Non-Expansion Area) protections. But the fact that he’s coming and listening is a huge step forward.”
And in that discussion, Lingenfelter encouraged county residents to take part.
“Everyone in the Kingman and Valle Vista areas who are interested in this issue should make a point in participating in the meeting,” Lingenfelter said. “It’s important to have your voice heard.”
The meeting is scheduled to take place starting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
County residents who cannot attend the meeting in person may join the meeting via webinar at https://adwr.info/3CILWF9. Residents may also join via teleconference by calling 415-655-0001, with access code 2598 199 9129.
