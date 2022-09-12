Large farms

Large farms that have appeared in the Kingman area in the past decade threaten the long-term water supply in the Hualapai Basin.

 Courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture

State officials are now scheduled to discuss Kingman’s endangered water supply this month, after years of appeals by Mohave County to Arizona water authorities.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources is now expected to hold a public meeting Sept. 20, at the Mohave County Administrative Complex in Kingman.

