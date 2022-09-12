Authorities say an 8-year-old has died and three other Phoenix-area girls have been injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in northern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say the accident occurred about 11 a.m. Sunday north of Forest Lakes. First responders from the sheriff’s office, Forest Lakes Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Arizona Game and Fish all rushed to the scene. Authorities say one 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead while a second 8-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls were airlifted to a Phoenix hospital. The medical conditions of the three survivors wasn’t immediately available Monday. The names of the girls haven’t been released yet and authorities say the cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.