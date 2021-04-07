Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould is encouraging constituents to attend the County Transportation Commission meetings planned in April and May. The commission will hold public hearings on the county’s five-year capital improvement road project prioritization. The first meeting is Tuesday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m. at the Bullhead City library. A second meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, at 2:30 p.m. in Lake Havasu City. The location has yet to be announced. For information, call Gould’s office at 928-453-0735.
Meetings on Mohave County’s long-term transportation plans coming up
More from site
Zach and Brandon VerBrugge love being on the water, out away from it all, fishing …
Three people in two cars were killed in a collision with a train at a railroad cro…
A bill in the Arizona Legislature calling for a second bridge over Bridgewater Cha…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.