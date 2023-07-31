Lottery fever is on as the Mega Millions jackpot was over $1 billion for fifth time in the game's history, ahead of Tuesday nights drawing.
The prize surpassed $1 billion after nobody won Friday’s drawing when the jackpot was estimated to be about $940 million.
The Mega Millions has only reached a billion five times throughout its history, according to a news release. It is also the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion, with three occurring in the last three years.
The winning ticket in 2021 was sold in Michigan, the 2022 ticket in Illinois, and the January 2023 ticket in Maine.
Although none of the top winnings to date have occurred in Arizona, in October of 2021, three family members from Lake Havasu City won $108 million and pocketed $75.2 million before taxes.
The winners chose to remain anonymous but were identified as a husband, wife, and the wife’s brother. The ticket was purchased at Desert Martini on McCulloch Boulevard during the Oct. 22, 2021 drawing.
Desert Martini also received $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.
According to Arizona Lottery Executive Director Alec Esteban Thomson, the odds of winning any prize are approximately 1 in 24 and the odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 302.5 million for each ticket sold.
Additionally, he said, there is no way to predict when the jackpot will hit.
"What we do know is that this is the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game and anyone who plays can win," Esteban Thomson said.
Besides awarding winners with money, Esteban Thomson said the Arizona Lottery helps support programs like higher education and healthcare as well as economic development.
“Thanks to our dedicated players, we are able to generate vital funding for a variety of essential programs and services that directly benefit all Arizonans through ticket sales,” Esteban Thomson, said.
Tuesday’s drawing took place at 8 p.m. Arizona time.
