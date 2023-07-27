Melanie Block has associated with the Lake Havasu office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent. She comes to the office with 31 years of real estate experience. She holds “The 5 Choices to Extraordinary Productivity” and “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Individuals” certifications from Franklin Covey. Active in her community, she volunteers with the worship team at Mt. Olive Church.
“I decided to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because of the support provided by the leadership and growth opportunities under their leadership,” said Block.
