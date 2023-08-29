SavageKat

A photo of Star hangs below the stage at Hooch’s 66 Topock as local musicians Janie Lane of 50 Shades of Rock and Shawn Maloy of SavageKat play a tribute to the long-time area radio personality who passed away last month.

 Jill Ramelot/Special to Today’s News-Herald

TOPOCK — About 150 people gathered on Saturday at Topock Marina to pay tribute to the life of long-time area DJ and radio personality Linda Silvia, better known to her listeners as Star.

For the past two decades, Star was the voice of Lucky 98’s afternoon drive broadcast, taking requests, interacting with callers, making personal appearances around the area and posting on the station’s social media pages. She passed away last month after a battle with cancer.

