A motorcycle ride has been planned to honor the memory of Megan Manson, a 21-year-old woman who died while riding her motorcycle after she struck a freight truck last week.
The Megan Manson Memorial Ride is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2020. The ride will be hosted by Black Heart Riders, but all riders and clubs are welcome. Riders will meet at 10 a.m. at BlondZee’s Steak House, located at 4501 London Bridge Road. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m.
Flowers and a moment of silence will be held in memory of Manson, and the ride will end at R Bar, located at 3185 Maricopa Avenue.
All donations and a raffle fund will go to Manson’s family to assist with expenses.
