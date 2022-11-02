This Saturday, hundreds of community members are expected to attend the 8th Annual Movin’ for Memory Walk at the London Bridge Beach.
The Havasu Community Health Foundation and its support group, Dementia Connection of Havasu, will host the walk to raise awareness about those affected by dementia. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, which currently affects close to six million U.S. adults age 65 and over.
The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a rally at the Chamber of Commerce Community Stage. The rally will welcome speakers as well as country music singer and songwriter Jay Allen. The Nashville singer is expected to perform his hit song “Blank Stares” that was written in support of his late mother’s battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s.
“She died at 54,” Dementia Connection of Havasu’s Volunteer Chairperson Libbe Gilbert said. “He’s going to be sharing not only that, but he’s also going to play for about 45 more minutes after he does that one song.”
Proceeds that are raised during Saturday’s walk will go towards a spring event that is set for March 30 of next year. The event’s projected speaker is Teepa Snow, an internationally-known advocate for dementia, who will give an informative presentation to community members in attendance.
Those looking to participate in this year’s memory walk can register at the event beginning at 7:30 a.m. The walk-up registration price is $30, but T-shirts for the event are not guaranteed to those registering on Saturday.
Attendees will begin walking at 9 a.m. followed by refreshments provided by the Lake Havasu City Elks Lodge. Participants are also allowed to have their pets accompany them during the walk, Gilbert adds.
“We cater to the people that either had a loved one or have a loved one with dementia and caregivers that work with them now,” Gilbert said of Saturday’s walk.
