Jay Allen

Country music singer and songwriter Jay Allen (center) performs at 2019’s Movin’ for Memory Walk in Lake Havasu City. Allen is returning to Havasu this Saturday to perform his hit song “Blank Stares,” which tells the story of his late mother’s battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

 Courtesy of Libbe Gilbert

This Saturday, hundreds of community members are expected to attend the 8th Annual Movin’ for Memory Walk at the London Bridge Beach.

The Havasu Community Health Foundation and its support group, Dementia Connection of Havasu, will host the walk to raise awareness about those affected by dementia. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, which currently affects close to six million U.S. adults age 65 and over.

