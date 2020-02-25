Two men arrested in an I-40 traffic stop last week with an alleged $12 million in drugs have been identified by Bullhead City Police officials as Canadian citizens.
Beyan Beyan, 30, and Samatar Ahmed, 36, were released from custody Friday, and questions remain unanswered. Multiple requests have been made to Lake Havasu City Justice Court this week for comment, but no comment or explanation has yet been given by court officials for the suspects’ release.
The pair was arrested Thursday afternoon in an operation by the Mohave Area General Narcotics Team, after their vehicle was stopped by Bullhead City Police officers. Bullhead City officers received assistance in the traffic stop by officers of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and K-9 units provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
They were taken into custody by the Bullhead City Police Department, incarcerated at Mohave County Jail, and made their initial appearance in Lake Havasu Justice Court Friday morning. At their appearance, Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis ordered that both men be released from custody without bond, under condition that they wear GPS-tracking ankle monitors as they await a criminal trial in the case.
According to statements Monday by the Bullhead City Police Department, Beyan and Ahmed were stopped by officers due to a reported traffic violation. A report of the incident was unavailable to the public as of Tuesday, and DPS officials were unable to provide a statement in the case.
An attempt to contact Mohave County Probation officials by telephone was made Tuesday, to determine Beyan’s and Ahmed’s probation status as well as their possible location. That attempt was unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.
