Mohave Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert rejected a plea agreement earlier this month from a Phoenix man accused in an alleged conspiracy to distribute cocaine throughout Lake Havasu City. Now, another judge is expected to hear the case next week.
Attorneys for 39-year-old Alonso Mendoza reached the plea agreement with county prosecutors in July, under which Mendoza would receive a six-month jail sentence on charges of possession of narcotic drugs for sale. In exchange for a plea of guilty to possession of narcotics, charges of conspiracy to sell narcotic drugs would be dismissed. Lambert rejected that agreement at an Aug. 18 sentencing hearing in Mohave Superior Court, prompting Mendoza’s attorneys to request that the case be heard before another appointed judge.
Mohave Superior Judge Derek Carlisle will now oversee the case, starting at a Sept. 6 status conference. Attorneys for the state and defense will now have opportunity to present the same plea agreement to Carlisle in the hope of a better outcome, if that agreement is not revised before Mendoza’s next hearing.
According to statements by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout in July, it wasn’t a deal that she would typically have offered in a case like this.
“Our case was weaker than we initially anticipated, and the defense counsel knew it,” Claerhout said last month.
Mendoza was one of eight defendants ultimately charged last year in the alleged conspiracy. Investigation into the case began in 2019, with the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies. Mendoza was believed to have arranged the sale of cocaine in Havasu through intermediaries, with deliveries received and payments taken by his alleged accomplices.
One of Mendoza’s alleged co-conspirators died in a Texas motorcycle accident while awaiting trial in the case, while charges against four others were dismissed earlier this year for what Claerhout cited as a possible lack of evidence to sufficiently prove their involvement in the offense. Two of Mendoza’s alleged co-conspirators accepted plea agreements in the case in 2021, with each receiving one year of supervised probation on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Tuesday, Mendoza remained free from custody on $100,000 bond.
