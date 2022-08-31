Alonso Mendonza

Alonso Mendoza

Mohave Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert rejected a plea agreement earlier this month from a Phoenix man accused in an alleged conspiracy to distribute cocaine throughout Lake Havasu City. Now, another judge is expected to hear the case next week.

Attorneys for 39-year-old Alonso Mendoza reached the plea agreement with county prosecutors in July, under which Mendoza would receive a six-month jail sentence on charges of possession of narcotic drugs for sale. In exchange for a plea of guilty to possession of narcotics, charges of conspiracy to sell narcotic drugs would be dismissed. Lambert rejected that agreement at an Aug. 18 sentencing hearing in Mohave Superior Court, prompting Mendoza’s attorneys to request that the case be heard before another appointed judge.

