A psychological evaluation has been completed in the case of a man accused of burglary, kidnapping and vehicle theft after escaping from custody in March. Next month, the results of that evaluation could determine whether the defendant is competent to aid in his own defense.
Zachary B. Parlette, 24, remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond as of this week, where he awaits trial on felony counts including kidnapping, second-degree burglary, theft, theft of a means of transportation, unlawful flight from law enforcement, criminal damage to property, assault and third-degree escape from custody. His attorneys filed a motion to request a psychological evaluation in the case earlier this month, after court records indicated that Parlette may be cognitively impaired.
A mental health evaluation for Parlette was completed on June 7 by Kingman psychologist Lawrence Schiff, according to court records.
Parlette was in the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on March 19, while awaiting trial on previous charges of aggravated assault. According to police, Parlette was receiving treatment at Havasu Regional Medical Center when he allegedly escaped from the facility, while still wearing handcuffs.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Parlette fled from the hospital to a home on the 200 block of Coral Drive, less than 1,000 feet from the hospital’s parking lot. Parlette allegedly forced entry into the home, where police say he grabbed a victim before stealing multiple items - including a vehicle belonging to another of the household’s residents.
Law enforcement officials said Parlette drove the vehicle to the area of Park Terrace Avenue and Park Terrace Drive, where he was ultimately found by officers. Police say that Parlette attempted to flee from officers, until he surrendered himself into custody at the intersection of London Bridge Road and Sailing Hawks Drive.
A June 20 status conference was scheduled in the case, at which time the results of Parlette’s psychological evaluation were not available to the court. Those results are now expected to be presented in a July 11 hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.