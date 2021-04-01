Nina Mersing has been announced as the permanent principal of Smoketree Elementary School.
Her selection was announced during Wednesday’s special meeting of the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board.
Mersing has spent the last school year as the elementary school’s interim principal.
Mersing was appointed Interim principal after Smoketree’s previous principal, Connie Hogard, had to step away because of medical reasons.
Mersing started her career in LHUSD as a teacher at Starline elementary. After five years at Starline, Mersing went to Nautilus elementary where she taught for eight more years.
LHUSD Superintendent Rebecca Stone said Mersing was an exceptional, driven leader. “With little notice Mrs. Mersing agreed to leave her classroom and work this year as Smoketree Elementary school’s Interim principal. She has done an exceptional job leading Smoketree elementary school through this difficult time,” Stone said.
