DESERT HILLS -- Mesa Drive exists as 530 feet of blacktop in Desert Hills, and has been maintained since 2004 by the Mohave County Public Works Department. The problem is, it isn’t a county road – and it never has been, according to county officials.
The dead-end road lies on London Bridge Road, and is bordered by a residential neighborhood to the north, and Blondie’s Bar & Grill to the south. Mesa Drive is one of few means for homeowners to access to their own driveways, and residents have become increasingly protective of what the county has now determined to be a private street. This week, “no trespassing” signs loomed at the street’s entrance, with yellow tape warning visitors to stay out. According to county officials, residents have complained of the bar’s customers parking on the street or otherwise using their driveways to turn around.
“We had an inquiry requested from the people who live across from the bar,” said Mohave County Public Works employee Les Henley. “We did our due diligence, and found that Mesa Drive is not a public road and it never was. It exists for the benefit of people living South of Mesa Road, and they can do what they want with it.”
According to Henley, Mesa Road was accidentally added to the county’s maintenance system in 2004. It has since been maintained by the county, and until now been considered a public street. Henley says the road is actually a private easement, and should be treated as such. Pending a vote from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week, Mesa Drive will no longer receive county maintenance or services.
“I don’t think it became problematic until they started having problems with customers at the bar,” Henley said. “They asked us to get involved.”
This isn’t the first time the county has been asked to address Mesa Drive’s status as a county road, however. In 2018, public works officials requested that the road be removed from Mohave County’s road maintenance rotation. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took no action, however, after hearing arguments from both sides.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether it will remove Mesa Drive from its maintenance rotation, under the advice of public works officials.
