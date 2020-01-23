The Mesquite Bay tree planting on Feb. 1 has been postponed.
Jude Gilford, vice-president of the Friends of the Refuges organization, said a set of unfortunate circumstances led to the cancellation.
“We have to cancel our Feb. 1 tree planting at Mesquite Bay. Turns out there wasn’t enough time between harvesting the poles and planting,” Gilford said. The poles to which she refers are offshoots of mature willow trees in the Havasu Wildlife Refuge. The freshly-cut poles must soak in water for several days to encourage root growth.
Gilford said a March 7 planting event is still on the calendar and volunteers are needed for that effort.
Once planted, the willows will replace trees that were lost in an October 2019 fire that burned 27 acres of the wildlife refuge, including a large stretch of shoreline along Mesquite Bay.
