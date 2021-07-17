A transient was arrested on felony drug charges after police found him parked in his vehicle at night in a closed parking lot.
According to the police report, on June 13 Lake Havasu City Police officers were on patrol on London Bridge Road near Mesquite Bay South when they observed a small black truck parked in a dirt parking lot.
Police say they then made contact with Nathan Corson, who told officers that his roommate had kicked him out for the night. Police informed Corson that the area was closed during nighttime hours and asked to see his driver’s license. After Corson provided his ID to the police, they asked if they could search Corson’s truck.
Corson told police that they would find a meth pipe in between the driver’s seat and center console. Police located the pipe and placed Corson in handcuffs. The pipe was collected for evidence but Corson was released after police finished searching his truck. The report says the case was sent to the county attorney’s office for screening.
A supplemental report says that on July 3 Corson was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs and transported to LHCPD.
