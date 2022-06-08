Lake Havasu City police arrested a 35-year-old Havasu man Monday afternoon following an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine sales.
Detectives from the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, which is part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), announced the arrest of Lucas Faalilo in the 2000 block of Moyo Drive on Monday around 4 p.m.. A search warrant was conducted at his residence, and detectives seized drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fentanyl, a variety of pills, and cash, according to a news release.
As a result of the investigation, Faalilo was charged with two counts of sale of dangerous Drugs, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
During his initial appearance, Faalilo was held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
