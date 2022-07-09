This past week, the long running Lake Havasu City family operated furniture store, Michael Alan Furniture and Design, opened the doors to its new full line outlet location.
Located at 1607 Mesquite Ave., the new location is something that’s been in the works for a few months, owner Chris Cooley says.
“We always wanted to open an outlet but we never found the right location,” Cooley explained. “Right now just seems to be a good time to offer this experience to our customers.”
Cooley says the difference between the outlet and Michael Alan’s location on Acoma Boulevard is that the outlet provides customers “the Michael Alan style on a budget.” Along with market samples of top brands, Cooley says the outlet has 4,000 square feet of ready to assemble (RTA) furniture. The RTA furniture also includes youth models.
“Whatever your style is on a budget, we got it for you,” Cooley said.
One thing Cooley made clear is that even though it is a new location, customers can still expect the same Michael Alan customer service they are used to.
“It is still the Michael Alan culture and the Michael Alan family,” Cooley said.
Michael Alan Furniture Outlet is located at 1607 Mesquite Ave. and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
Star Cinemas offers free hot dogs
This past week Star Cinemas announced on its Facebook page that guests who bring in a receipt from a gas pump will receive a free hot dog. According to the post, the receipt must be from within the past five days.
Star Cinemas is located at The Shops at 5601 State Route 95.
Work Opportunities with Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
On Wednesday, July 13, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Shugrue’s Restaurant the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce and the Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce and Tourism are hosting a “Metwork” with the Metropolitan Desert Region Facilities.
Local contractors can learn potential business opportunities with in the Colorado River Aqueduct Pump Plant Employee Villages at the networking event. The opportunities include residential demolition, recreation repairs and maintenance and residential repairs and installation.
To register for the event, go online to eventbrite.com/e/metworks-in-lake-havasu-tickets-354891779867. For more information contact Victor Ramirez at VRamirez@mwdh2o.com or call 1 (626)-222-2036
NextCare Urgent Care offering Physicals
With the start of the school year just a month away, student-athletes in Lake Havasu City can get their required physical done quickly at NextCare Urgent Care, located at 1810 Mesquite Ave.
According to a post on their Facebook page, now until Labor Day, NextCare is offering $25 school/sport physicals for walk-ins and those who book their appointment online.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
