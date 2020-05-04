One of the top priority projects that came out of Vision 2020 took a big step forward in mid-March, but the milestone was muted as the coronavirus pandemic emerged.
On March 12, one day after the World Health Organization officially declared the covid-19 outbreak to be a pandemic, Lake Havasu City’s Partnership for Economic Development officially closed on its purchase of just under half an acre of property located at 2121 McCulloch Boulevard. The PED expects to use the property for the planned co-working center that was voted as Lake Havasu City’s third highest priority during the America’s Best Communities competition in 2017.
Executive Director James Gray said the land cost the PED $298,000. The property is adjacent to Sanchez-Hawkins Jewelry and sits across the wash from Springberg McAndrew Park, which is also the planned future site of Vision 2020’s top priority – the downtown catalyst project.
Although the purchase of the property for the co-working center represents a major milestone for the project, progress has since slowed some due to the ongoing health crisis.
“The current health crisis has had an impact on the process in that the PED has paused working on the development of this project in order to focus on our clients and help get local businesses the information and assistance they need to access Federal CARES ACT and the PPP program,” Gray said.
Still, Gray said the PED has continued to work with Selberg Associates to complete design and construction documents to submit to the city for approval. The PED is also working with UniSource to relocate power on the property which Gray said will help, “maximize the buildable area.” Before the pandemic, the goal was to submit plans to the city for approval in early May, but those plans have been pushed back about a month as Gray said he hopes to have documents to the city by the end of May or early June.
City Manager Jess Knudson said in January that the property is already properly zoned for a co-working center.
With the revised timeline, Gray said the PED hopes to begin construction on the co-working center sometime in August or September with hopes of opening up for business in the summer of 2021.
“We are currently in the home stretch of civil engineering design, structural engineering, and architectural design,” Gray said. “The 8,700 square foot facility needs to incorporate all the technology and tools of a modern co-work space, but has to be built at a price we can afford. We are incredibly focused on cost and staying within the budget we have allocated for the project.”
Gray said the current budget for the co-work center is $1.8 million. The project was allocated $400,000 of the $2 million prize money awarded to the city for its second place finish in the ABC competition. Gray said the PED has been saving that money to use for construction, and has paid for the project to this point with its own funds.
The co-working center will offer a single location for multiple new businesses to grow, collaborate, and succeed before setting off into Havasu’s marketplace. Gray has previously said the facility is expected to include room for 29 companies and as many as 49 employees.
The PED opened a smaller co-work center called F106, on London Bridge Road, as a sort of pilot project. Gray said F106 is currently at its capacity but it will close its doors when the new co-work center is opened.
“We look forward to expanding to allow even more solopreneurs, start-ups, and distance workers to have a space to collaborate and scale their business,” Gray said.
