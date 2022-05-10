One of Lake Havasu’s longest running fishing tournaments will be celebrating a milestone over the weekend.
The 40th Annual Western Outdoor News Lake Havasu Striper Derby will kick off with a registration event on Friday followed by anglers hitting the lake to compete on Saturday and Sunday. Director of Tournament Operations Bill Eaton said the derby has always been focused on providing family fun throughout its four decades in Havasu, which he said has helped give the event staying power through the years.
“People have been fishing it for so long because it is a tradition in their families,” Eaton said. “A lot of people bring their saltwater boats out. There are a lot of people from Arizona, Riverside, and San Diego counties attend this. We have a little over 100 teams right now for this year’s event.”
Easton said some families that compete in the derby every year sign up as many as three or four teams apiece.
“They bring everybody in the family out,” Easton said.
The tournament made a few alterations to its rules a couple years ago to make it a little easier for families to compete together during the tournament. Easton said teams are still limited to two people, but multiple teams are allowed to fish on the same boat to allow families to stick together while competing, and if there are an odd number of people a single angler can form a team by themselves while sharing a boat with another team.
“They have to keep their fish separate, but it opens the door for more family members and people to get involved with the event,” Eaton said. “That has increased the turnout a little bit over the last couple years, which has been nice because the family fun atmosphere is really what it is all about.”
Eaton said another major factor that has allowed the WON Lake Havasu Striper Derby to last for 40 years is the venue itself.
“Obviously a lot of people vacation and enjoy Lake Havasu and what it has to offer,” he said. “Lake Havasu is a phenomenal fishery that has only been getting better and better through the years - ever since the quagga muscle became part of the master plan the fishing has just gotten exponentially better there.”
The event will kick off on Friday at Anderson Toyota, located at 6510 Showplace Ave., where pre-registered anglers will gather food provided by Loco’s Bar & Cocina, and to pick up their swag. Eaton said anyone who hasn’t signed up for the tournament yet may do so at Anderson Toyota during the registration event on Friday, which will run from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The derby itself will take place on Saturday and Sunday with lines in at 5 a.m. both days. The scales will open for weigh-ins at the London Bridge Resort, inside Kokomos, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday with the awards show set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Eaton said anglers are allowed to put in their boats at any boat launch on the lake, and fishing is confined between the I-40 bridge and the Bill Williams River. All fish must be presented at for weigh-ins by boat.
Teams will compete to catch the most weight in striped bass over the two day competition, with trophies and swag from sponsors going to each of the top 10 teams. But Eaton said the top prizes associated with the event don’t necessarily go to any of the top teams.
This year Suzuki Marine is sponsoring a $40,000 “Match for Cash” prize where a number between 1 and 99 will be randomly selected and kept secret. When the biggest fish caught in the tournament is weighted in, if the two digits after the decimal place match the randomly selected number the angler who caught the fish will be awarded $40K in cash.
During the awards show on Sunday WON will also host a “spin to win” raffle event that will give away $3,000. Each person with a winning raffle number will have a chance to spin a wheel for a cash reward between $100 and $3,000, and raffle numbers will continue to be drawn until all the money is given away. Eaton said multiple raffles and prizes will be given away to anglers throughout the event.
