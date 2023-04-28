Military exhibits return to Havasu library, extend to MCC Kingman

Making its return to the Lake Havasu City branch of the Mohave County Library is another exhibit installed by the Mohave Military Museum.
The nonprofit organization’s April exhibit, titled “Hats Off Salute,” opened earlier in the month and will undergo two rotations during May and June. Museum president and curator Trudy Hernandez says the current display includes a variety of hats from the armed forces.
In May and June, the exhibit will be renewed with items that are currently being curated, Hernandez says.
“These smaller exhibits allow us to highlight the smallest of curated items generously donated by veterans, residents and businesses from throughout Mohave County,” Hernandez said. “We are excited at the prospect of exhibiting several newly donated items in the months ahead commemorating both Memorial Day and Flag Day.”
The museum’s first appearance at the library happened last May to pay homage to Memorial Day, Hernandez says. A continuation ensued after the library requested an extension of the military exhibit for the month of June.
Similar to the museum’s February exhibit at ASU Havasu, Hernandez says Kingman’s Mohave Community College Neal Campus will host its first exhibit beginning on May 8. With expectations of continuing until June 12, Hernandez says that the exhibit will be “more comprehensive” in nature.
Aptly named “What So Proudly We Hail,” Kingman’s exhibit will feature items donated by three individuals local to the city. U.S. Army veteran Corporal Cody Price, who served in Iraq, will have artwork showcased. Hernandez notes that Price is also a student of Kingman’s Neal Campus.
A map from Army Korean War veteran Leonard Moschcau will honor the 50th anniversary of the Korean War. Kingman resident Janet Wilson, who served in the U.S. Air Force, will have a collection showcasing “four generations of enlisted family members from WWI to the Persian Gulf,” Hernandez says.
“It is always an honor and privilege to share the exhibit within our local community and county,” Hernandez said. “Often, visitors don’t know what to expect prior to viewing a Mohave Military Museum exhibit, but as a smaller museum with a specialized focus, visitors are able to get up close and personal with authentic military items dating back to WWI.”
The exhibits at the Lake Havasu City branch of the Mohave County Library will be open to the public during normal business hours. Kingman’s Mohave Community College Neal Campus will have its exhibit on display in the Veterans Center located in Building 300.
Both exhibits can be viewed free of charge by visitors. For more information about the Mohave Military Museum, email mmmsalute@gmail.com.
