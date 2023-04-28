Military exhibits return to Havasu library, extend to MCC Kingman

ASU Havasu was the first institution to host an exhibit from Mohave Military Museum in February. The museum’s second on-campus exhibit expects to debut on May 8 at Mohave Community College Neal Campus - Kingman.

 La'Erica Conner-Sims/Today's News-Herald

Making its return to the Lake Havasu City branch of the Mohave County Library is another exhibit installed by the Mohave Military Museum.

The nonprofit organization’s April exhibit, titled “Hats Off Salute,” opened earlier in the month and will undergo two rotations during May and June. Museum president and curator Trudy Hernandez says the current display includes a variety of hats from the armed forces.

Reporter

Previously residing in California, Delaware and Montana, La'Erica Conner-Sims spends her time in Lake Havasu City reporting on local news and the veteran community. As a 2013 graduate of Delaware State University, she received her bachelor's in convergence journalism with a minor in philosophy. Stay up-to-date by following her on Twitter at @LaEricaTNHerald.

