A military fighter aircraft departed Lake Havasu City on Friday, after an engine failure forced its pilots to make an emergency landing earlier this week at the city’s airport.
The F-16 aircraft was flown from Luke Air Force Base, in the Phoenix area, and landed at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport on Tuesday. The emergency landing prompted a response by a maintenance and recovery team of the Air Force’s 56th Flight Wing. Air Force officials arrived in Havasu to examine and repair the aircraft, ultimately replacing the F-16’s engine at the airport before it was once more capable of flight.
According to Air Force Media Relations Chief Sean Clements, the emergency landing was a precautionary measure when copilots Brian Crawford and Kristopher Holstege found an abnormality in the engine’s performance while flying in the Havasu region.
“The maintenance crew was notified shortly after the landing, and were packed up and ready to depart Luke Air Force Base within 90 minutes,” Clements said. “The 56th Flight Wing Maintenance Group undergoes regular training to respond to incidents of this nature. As the highest-performing maintenance group in the Air Force for the last two years, the airmen that maintain these jets are impeccably trained and stand ready for events such as these.”
The crew removed the aircraft’s possibly-defective engine on Thursday, and its replacement was installed by Friday morning. The aircraft departed Havasu Friday afternoon.
This week’s emergency landing was the second at Havasu’s airport by an Air Force F-16 in the past three years. The most recent such incident at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport took place in April 2018. During that incident, the aircraft suffered significant damage after tumbling off of the northern end of the airport’s runway and destroyed a section of the facility’s surrounding fence.
Although the 2018 incident was initially believed to have been caused by engine failure, Clements said Friday that further investigation showed the accident occurred after the pilot misinterpreted cockpit instruments within the aircraft.
According to Clements, the exact cause of this week’s emergency landing and possible engine failure remains under investigation by Air Force officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.