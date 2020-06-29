The U.S. Air Force is scheduled to begin flight training over southern Lake Havasu this week, and boaters are being urged to keep their distance.
Beginning today, Air Force pilots and crewmen will train with the H215 Airbus Super Puma helicopter. The “Super Puma,” sometimes known as the “Cougar,” was originally developed by French company Aerospatiale in 1978, and has long served as a transportation and rescue vehicle for civilian and military applications.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will provide perimeter patrol during military training exercises Monday through Friday, and will be tasked with keeping civilian boaters at bay throughout the operation.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyler Cox, such training exercises are common, as is the department’s willingness to assist.
“Conducting perimeter control keeps members of the military, along with the boating public, out of harm’s way,” Cox said.
