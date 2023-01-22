Military museum and ASU Havasu partner for first exhibit together

The Mohave Military Museum and ASU’s Lake Havasu City campus have partnered for the museum’s free mobile exhibit that will run throughout the month of February.

 La'Erica Conner-Sims/Today's News-Herald file photo

A collaboration between ASU Havasu and the Mohave Military Museum will introduce historic memorabilia that dates back to World War II, and earlier, to younger audiences beginning next month.

The museum, which doubles as a nonprofit organization, plans to set up this year’s exhibit at the university by the end of the week. Following along with previously named exhibits, museum President Trudy Hernandez says the upcoming free exhibit is entitled “What So Proudly We Hail” and showcases historical items spanning back to several decades.

