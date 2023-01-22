Military museum and ASU Havasu partner for first exhibit together

A collaboration between ASU Havasu and the Mohave Military Museum will introduce historic memorabilia that dates back to World War II, and earlier, to younger audiences beginning next month.
The museum, which doubles as a nonprofit organization, plans to set up this year’s exhibit at the university by the end of the week. Following along with previously named exhibits, museum President Trudy Hernandez says the upcoming free exhibit is entitled “What So Proudly We Hail” and showcases historical items spanning back to several decades.
The museum regularly collects donations, such as Vietnam War yearbooks, authentic military uniforms and photographs, from veterans local to Lake Havasu City. Hernandez then curates each item with help from other museum associates and presents the items in monthly exhibits.
The museum’s partnership with ASU Havasu came about when Hernandez contacted the campus director Carla Harcleroad about being a possible host for a future exhibit. The request was ultimately approved after an agreement was made between Harcleroad, the museum, and associates from ASU’s Tempe campus.
“ASU at Lake Havasu is excited to partner with Mohave Military Museum to host this important exhibit,” Harcleroad said. “We look forward to welcoming any visitors to campus who would like to view it.”
February’s partnership with ASU Havasu comes two months after the museum’s previous location at Mohave Community College’s Havasu campus. The former exhibit was originally set to last through the month of November, but received an extension for an additional month.
The exhibits normally draw in crowds of various ages and backgrounds, Hernandez explains, who frequently “don’t know what to expect” when visiting the exhibits in-person.
“As a smaller museum with a specialized focus, visitors are able to get up close and personal with authentic military items dating back to WWI,” Hernandez continued. “It can be quite emotional.”
Through local donations and community support, Hernandez continues to source out new locations to host the military-themed exhibits. Although the museum operates on a mobile basis, Hernandez hopes the new year will bring a permanent home for the items in her collection.
Visitors interested in viewing next month’s exhibit at ASU Havasu can check in at the campus’ Santiago Administration Building located by the university’s flagpoles. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month of February, Harcleroad says.
“Our first year was about establishing the nonprofit,” Hernandez said. “In year two, we are focusing on creating broader awareness of MMM’s mission to educate, curate, honor and preserve.”
For more information on Mohave Military Museum’s February exhibit or to make a military donation, email Trudy Hernandez at mmmsalute@gmail.com.
