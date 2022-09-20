An extension has been made to the Mohave Military Museum’s “O Say Can You See” exhibit at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. The free aviation-themed exhibit will now be showcased through the month of October.
The exhibit, initially slated to be on display until the end of September, received positive feedback after its opening weekend at the beginning of the month. Mohave Military Museum’s President and Curator Trudy Hernandez says she received the request from the airport’s manager Damon Anderson after their installation was completed.
“We take any request to hold over an exhibit as a valuable compliment on our community service efforts,” Hernandez said.
The museum features military memorabilia that is donated by local veterans and their families. The items are then worked into the next month’s exhibit with an emphasis placed on having all branches of the military represented.
At the airport, visitors can see items related to the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Air Force.
One item that has been well-received is a Pearl Harbor diary entry that was donated to the museum by a Lake Havasu City resident in memory of his veteran father. The entry is currently on display at the Havasu airport.
“After visiting the exhibit, veterans often share their deep appreciation,” Hernandez continued. “We understand these veterans are our best indicators as to how well the museum is performing its mission to commemorate, honor, preserve and highlight U.S. military service for future generations.”
The museum documents the history of the military through “historic, vintage, military-issued uniforms, photographs, and militaria,” Hernandez says.
By doing so, the museum has the ability to educate the public on the military’s foundational background. Hernandez says that visitors can gain perspective after viewing the exhibits set up each month.
The museum, which is a registered nonprofit, has already received aviation-themed donations for future exhibits’ use from visitors.
“We are on pace to install eight to 10 mobile community exhibits by the end of our first year,” Hernandez said. “We dream of a donated stand alone facility where these collections can be permanently housed and exhibited.”
Military artifacts and collectibles can be donated by contacting Trudy Hernandez at mmmsalute@gmail.com or by calling (714) 400-5191.
