An extension has been made to the Mohave Military Museum’s “O Say Can You See” exhibit at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. The free aviation-themed exhibit will now be showcased through the month of October.

The exhibit, initially slated to be on display until the end of September, received positive feedback after its opening weekend at the beginning of the month. Mohave Military Museum’s President and Curator Trudy Hernandez says she received the request from the airport’s manager Damon Anderson after their installation was completed.

