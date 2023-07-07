Military museum installs permanent fixture at Havasu Senior Center

The Mohave Military Museum installed a glass display at the Lake Havasu Senior Center to showcase genuine military memorabilia to local residents.

 Courtesy of Trudy Hernandez

Selected items from the Mohave Military Museum have officially found a home in Lake Havasu City.

The nonprofit organization installed a fixed display at the Lake Havasu Senior Center this summer, which will showcase curated military artifacts year-round. The display consists of a glass cabinet that was supplied by a local Rotary Club donor, says Trudy Hernandez, president and curator of the museum.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.