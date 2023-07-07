Military museum installs permanent fixture at Havasu Senior Center

Selected items from the Mohave Military Museum have officially found a home in Lake Havasu City.
The nonprofit organization installed a fixed display at the Lake Havasu Senior Center this summer, which will showcase curated military artifacts year-round. The display consists of a glass cabinet that was supplied by a local Rotary Club donor, says Trudy Hernandez, president and curator of the museum.
The collaboration came when board members of the museum discussed having a possible military exhibit at the center, Hernandez says. Initially meeting last summer, the center’s new director Jamie Rogers and her board agreed to install a collection this year.
“We worked together with the senior center to bring not only a U.S. military exhibit into their community, but one that would be housed in a beautiful fixture at their center – one that exudes a proud sense of history,” Hernandez said.
Similar to previously extended exhibits, the curated items will rotate frequently to give visitors an array of memorabilia.
Ahead of Veterans Day, which is observed annually on Nov. 11, the museum’s partnership with the center will provide early access to “authentic personal items, photos, documents, (and) books,” Hernandez says.
The museum will then showcase its “What So Proudly We Hail” military exhibit for the federal holiday during the fall.
Striving to educate the community of its military history invites the public to view items dating back to World War I, Hernandez adds. This objective of the nonprofit provides surrounding communities with access to original military artifacts, she continues.
“We fulfill our mission through the generosity of others. Contributions and support by veterans, their families and our community have a profound impact on our programs and learning environments,” Hernandez said. “Together we are remembering the legacies of those who served or are serving in the United States military.”
For more information about the Mohave Military Museum, email mmmsalute@gmail.com or call 714-400-5191.
