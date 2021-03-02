As staffing shortages persist at local hospitals after almost a year of providing care amid a pandemic, the military is stepping in to help fill the gaps.
U.S. Air Force medical personnel arrived in Kingman on Sunday to provide staffing support at Kingman Regional Medical Center. The move comes in response to a request made by the hospital earlier this year through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, asking for additional nurses and respiratory therapists to provide relief for local staff.
U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command, is overseeing the team of about 30 Air Force medical providers. The team includes medical and surgical registered nurses, critical care nurses and respiratory therapists.
Critical care, or ICU, nurses are in high demand in hospitals throughout the state, and La Paz Regional Hospital in Parker is one of them. CEO Kevin Brown said their staffing issues mirror many others’ in Arizona. They’re actively recruiting to fill open nursing positions and relying on staffing agencies to help provide care.
La Paz Regional’s three-bed ICU is currently at capacity, but Brown said that’s not indicative of any surge of coronavirus patients.
“It’s a small ICU, so some weeks it’s completely empty, and some weeks it’s full,” Brown said.
In fact, the hospital is beginning to loosen some restrictions that have been in place due to the pandemic. Visitation is once again on the table, with some precautions in mind. One visitor, masked up and successfully screened, is allowed at a time from 2 to 5 p.m., Brown said.
In Mohave County, however, surges are seen. One hospital is on “cautionary diversion status,” and two hospitals are reporting immediate or impending staff shortages, Public Health Director Denise Burley said during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. She refused to name the hospitals when asked for clarification.
“If a hospital is on diversion status, that means they cannot take any additional patients,” Burley explained. “If they are on ‘open’ status, it’s business as usual. The cautionary status is in between. It can be related to not having enough beds or having enough staff for all patients.”
Havasu Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Corey Santoriello confirmed Tuesday that the hospital isn’t on a diversion status, adding that HRMC currently has “enough staff to meet the needs of our patients.”
HRMC also isn’t receiving assistance from the military at this time.
Burley also reported that covid-positive emergency room patients showed “a slight uptick” last week in comparison to the previous days, adding that it “may have just been a transient event and not a trend.” At HRMC, staff are treating an average of 15 coronavirus-positive patients per day, Santoriello said.
The county averaged 77 percent full ICU last week, Burley said, with 38 percent of those patients testing positive for covid-19. Total in-patient occupancy last week averaged 95 percent.
“We recommend that residents who are feeling sick enough to get emergency care should do so,” Burley said. “Individuals that are sick but do not feel it is an emergency should call their medical provider first before seeking care at any location. Some medical issues can be resolved with a phone or video call, or the provider may want you to come to an in-person examination.”
To date, total coronavirus cases in the county have topped 19,000, with more than 550 deaths.
“Staff and administrators at hospitals are now at almost one year of non-stop activity and have shown their dedication to the community despite numerous challenges,” Burley said. “We can help them out by preventing covid-19 cases with three simple strategies — wear a mask and socially distance and avoid large gatherings. These are the least expensive and most effective ways we can prevent illnesses, hospital surges, and deaths.”
