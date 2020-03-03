Three Lake Havasu City students have been named as semifinalists in the State Geography Bee. They will compete with other Arizona students on March 27 at the ASU Polytechnic Campus in Mesa.
The Havasu students are Collin Miller, a Jamaica Elementary sixth grader, Evan Barnes, a Starline Elementary fifth grader, and Maya Aurand, a Thunderbolt Middle School eighth grader.
They are among 100 statewide students competing to be state champion.
The 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition is the second level of the competition, which is now in its 32nd year. It is for students in fourth through eighth grades.
School champions also took an online qualifying test, which they submitted to the National Geographic Society.
State champions will receive a medal, $1,000 in cash, other prizes and a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the National Championship where they will compete for additional cash, awards and college scholarships. Second and third place State GeoBee winners will receive cash awards of $300 and $100, respectively.
Test your geography knowledge
How would you fare as a National Geographic GeoBee contestant? At the school GeoBees this year, students had to answer questions like these:
- Which state is located west of Lake Huron—Minnesota or Vermont?
- Known for the tree nuts resembling deer eyes, which midwestern state is called the Buckeye State—California or Ohio?
- A savanna elephant’s daily amount of dung contains more than 3,000 seeds. Savanna elephants can be found in Namibia and Mozambique on what continent?
- Which country does not border the Atlantic Ocean—Moldova, Angola, or Ireland?
- Government designated preserves have helped protect giant tortoises in the Seychelles, a country made up of over one hundred islands located north of Madagascar in what ocean?
- The Matterhorn is an iconic peak in the Alps on the border between Switzerland and what other country?
Answers: 1. Minnesota 2. Ohio 3. Africa 4. Moldova 5. Indian Ocean 6. Italy
