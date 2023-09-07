US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1% annual rate

Workers put tail pipes on the frame as Ford Motor Co. fuel powered F-150 trucks under production at their Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, in September 2022. 

 Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Salaried workers who have been ineligible for overtime pay would benefit from a proposed Biden administration regulation.

The Department of Labor’s new rule would require employers compensate full-time workers in management, administrative, or other professional roles for any overtime worked if they make less than $55,068 annually. Currently, the salary threshold is $35,568. The change is expected to affect 3.6 million workers.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

It will be interesting to see how many people with jobs now, will be laid off and have no job, when employers cough up this overtime. If overtime isn’t part of your employment agreement then don’t work there, it’s just that easy! [thumbup][wink][smile] Deaton

Chief Simononedog
Boyd E. Spooner III

Pure communism when the government dictates to private businesses.

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

So expect decreased productivity and quality as less gets done and done well.

